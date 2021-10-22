Wokingham.Today

Memorial unveiled to councillor who dedicated his life to serving Hurst

by Sue Corcoran0
Howard Larkin's family try out the bench installed as a memorial to him. Behind are his grandchildren from left George, Hannah and Lauren Larkin and Luke and Emily Jones. Seated second from right is his widow Janet Larkin. With her are their sons David and Philip Larkin who went to Crosfields School, Reading, and their daughter, Pamela Jones who went to the Abbey School, Reading PIcture: Sue Corcoran

A community has created a memorial to their modest councillor who worked so hard for them.

Hurst Parish Council has installed a bench overlooking the village’s allotments as a memorial to Howard Larkin, a parish councillor for 35 years.

Council chairman Wayne Smith unveiled the bench last Saturday, watched by Mr Larkin’s family and Hurst residents.

After Mr Larkin’s death last year, Mr Smith said: “Our village would not be the place it is today without the hours of dedication Howard devoted to preserving the community of Hurst.”

Mr Larkin had become a planning expert, representing the village at many planning appeals and committees.

Mr Smith spoke more last Saturday about the quiet but highly effective work Mr Larkin had done: “It’s quite amazing the things he did behind the scenes. We have lost a very, very good friend and colleague.”

The creation of a new footpath, now probably the one most used in the village, had been all down to Mr Larkin, he added. The path takes walkers safely off busy Lodge Road out towards Dinton Pastures. The path was named Howard’s Way as a tribute.

Mr Larkin, a keen gardener, managed the allotments for many years. He also welcomed pupils from St Nicholas Primary School, Hurst, to his allotment to learn how vegetables grow.

His widow, Janet, said: “It’s a really lovely bench, perfect. It was during a conversation here at the allotments that Howard was talked into joining the parish council by Ellen Langton.

“He was always keen to put time and effort into the local area. It was very important to him. Being on the parish council was his way of contributing to Hurst.”

The couple’s children, David and Philip Larkin, who went to Crosfields School, and Pamela Jones who went to the Abbey School, were at the unveiling.

