Mental health crisis centre to open in Reading

A CRISIS support centre is opening in Reading to provide short-term help to people in distress.

The Breathing Space will open for each evening from Friday to Monday.

It will be run by national charity Together for Mental Wellbeing, providing a safe, supportive, inclusive and homely environment to talk about poor mental health.

Niki Cartwright, director of joint commissioning at Berkshire West CCG said

she was pleased to announce the next step in opening up.

“We already commission Together For Mental Wellbeing to provide local services at Berkshire West Your Way, working alongside people with mental health issues to help them lead fulfilling and independent lives,” she said.

“They consistently show they have a good knowledge and working relationship with our partner agencies in Berkshire West and this, coupled with experience at a national level, puts them in a strong position to fulfil our brief and provide an exceptional service for our people.”

Those visiting the centre will be signposted to resources such as recovery colleges or secondary care mental health services.

It is hoped it will provide better and timely support for people experiencing mental distress.

Last year, the CCG reviewed its Mental Health Crisis Service.

It flagged a need for a one-stop signposting service, with face-to-face support.

It will open later this year.