Mental health support sees Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Becci receive a BEM in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list

WORK to transform the health and wellbeing services at the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Services has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

The brigade’s head of HR and learning and development, Becci Jefferies, was awarded a BEM for her pioneering work in championing mental health provision.

This has included creating a mental health action plan, and pioneering a trauma support volunteer group, which helps firefighters who are involved in traumatic incdients.

Ms Jefferies joined the service in 1993, after working with the then Berkshire County Council’s social services department.

She completed a MSc in Mental Health Studies (Organisational Psychiatry & Psychology) from King’s College London in 2002, and in November 2015, she took on the role of the Head of HR and Learning and Development.

Her passion and energy has been acknowledged by the fire service, which said she has created an environment where mental health is openly discussed without stigma, while also ensuring that it is focused on creating a welcoming, inclusive environment where everyone can.

Wayne Bowcock, Chief Fire Officer, said that Ms Jeffries has ensured that these principles are embedded in every aspect of the work the service does.

“Becci is a credit to the Service and we’re delighted to see this formally recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours,” he said.

“The measures she has actively campaigned for and implemented improve the lives of the Service’s team members and our communities.

“Becci is an inspirational leader and unsung hero of the Service, putting the needs of colleagues and her community before her own. I’d like to thank her for her continued efforts to support the Service and the communities of Berkshire.”

And this view was echoed by Cllr Colin Dudley, chairman of Royal Berkshire Fire Authority.

“I am delighted that Becci has been recognised as part of the Queen’s New Year’s Honours,” he said.

“She has made an outstanding contribution to the people of Royal Berkshire through her work and she should be deeply proud of her achievements.

“Congratulations Becci.”

And the recipient said that she was ‘extremely honoured’ at the award.

“I and see it as reflection of the hard work, professionalism and contribution made by my team and colleagues in Royal Berkshire and Fire and Rescue Service,” Ms Jefferies said.

“I have the absolute privilege of working for a truly fantastic organisation which is committed to making a positive difference to the communities we serve.”