Messages of hope for stroke survivors in Wokingham and Reading

A GROUP of stroke survivors have decorated the Christmas trees in the Acute Stoke Unit of the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, with messages of hope.

Members of the Wokingham Stroke Support and Recovery Group made tags featuring words of encouragement to inspire stroke survivors and their families over the festive season.

Messages from the group include “One step at a time, but we must keep on stepping” and “Be patient for your progress.”

UllaKarin Clark, chairperson of WSSRG explained that it is a tradition which began in 2013. The group wrote messages for a Christmas tree as part of a tree festival at the Bradbury Centre on Rose Street, Wokingham.

“When the event was over, the group arranged to take the trees to decorate the ASU,” she said.

“Afterwards, the tags were placed in display cases to be a constant reminder that there is life after stroke and to never give up.”

Ms Clark thanked volunteer Peggy Johns, who worked for Stroke Association before her retirement, for organising the activity.

“She has ensured that the tradition has continued both in Wokingham and at the Royal Berkshire Hospital,” Ms Clark said.

WSSRG meet twice a month at WADE’s day centre on Reading Road. They are a social support group for stroke survivors from the Wokingham area and further afield.

For more information, visit: stroke.org.uk/finding-support/clubs-and-groups/wokingham-stroke-support-recovery-group