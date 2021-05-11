Michael Morrison extends stay at Reading FC as four first-team players are released

Reading FC has exercised a clause in Michael Morrison’s contract to keep him at the club until 2022.

Morrison, 33, has played a vital role in the heart of the Royals defence since joining on a free transfer from Birmingham City in 2019.

He made 35 Championship appearances last season, scoring four goals, but missed the crucial end period of the campaign as the Royals eventually missed out on the play-offs.

Meanwhile, four first-team players have been released by the club after the expirations of their contracts.

Striker Sam Baldock, forward Sone Aluko, goalkeeper Sam Walker and defender Tennai Watson have all left the club.

Alfa Semedo, Tomas Esteves and Lewis Gibson will all also return to their parent clubs after respective loan spells with the Royals for the 2020/21 season.

The club has also confirmed that they have offered new deals to Tom McIntyre and Omar Richards, with their contracts set to expire next month.

However, it is believed that Richards has already signed a pre-contract agreement to join Bayern Munich.

Amongst the Under-23s group, the club have offered new deals to striker Thierry Nevers, goalkeeper James Holden and forward Femi Azeez, while left-back Ethan Bristow remains at the club after a clause in his current contract was mutually triggered.

Ryan East, Conor Lawless, Olly Pendlebury, Jayden Onen and Sam Smith have all previously featured for our first team but will seek a new challenge away from the club next season, while Joseph Ajose, Josh Hewitt, Omri Luzon and Augustus McGiff have also been released.