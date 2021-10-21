Mill at Sonning to host Rod Stewart Experience

Tonight’s the night for Rod Stewart

Well, almost. The night is Sunday, and the singer is Garry Pease.

The entertainer is dropping in to The Mill at Sonning for his Rod Stewart Experience.

He not only sounds like the famous Scottish crooner, but he’s also a lookalike.

During the evening he will perform all of Rod’s greatest hits including Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, Tonight’s The Night and Sailing.

There will also some pieces from his Faces days and the Old American Songbook.

Doors open at 6pm, with a two-course meal before the show.

Tickets cost £47 and include the meal.

On Suinday, October 31, the Mill will welcome The Johnny Cash Roadshow.

Clive John is the man in black. The show features many of the artist’s classic tracks Including The Ring of Fire, Boy Named Sue, Folsom Prison Blues, Man in Black and One Piece at a Time.

And if that wasn’t enough, The Mill has a comedy night on Monday.

For more details, or to book, log on to millatsonning.com or call the box office on 0118 969 8000.