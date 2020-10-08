Milton United 1-1 Wokingham & Emmbrook: Sumas held but stay unbeaten at top of Hellenic Division One East

It was an evening of mixed emotions for Sumas boss Dan Bateman was left both ‘disappointed’ but also ‘delighted’ after his side earned an away point at Milton United.

Wokingham & Emmbrook remain at the top of the Hellenic Division One East table after their 1-1 stalemate and are unbeaten in the league.

“It was a really good advert for the league,” said Bateman.

Wokingham & Emmbrook v Milton United Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

“It was an entertaining game between two sides that I’m sure will be up there near the promotion places come the end of the season.

“We started the better side and took a deserved lead, but to be fair to them they reacted well after the goal and put us under pressure.”



Sumas took a one goal lead into the break after their persistence paid off as pressure from Guest and Collier from a free kick forced an own goal.

“We defended excellently and limited their chances. We had to withstand some pressure before the break. They had plenty of possession going into the second half too but without creating too much.

“We had several chances to catch them on the break but missed five or six big chances to put the game to bed so we were disappointed to only come away with a draw.”

But the Sumas defence was finally penetrated in the second half as they conceded just their second league goal of the season and had to settle for a draw.

“We feel that there was a clear handball in the build up to their goal that the referee missed. But these things happen, and in all honesty it would have been harsh on them to not come away from the game with anything to show for it so a draw was a fair result.

“I’ve been really impressed with what I’ve seen from Milton and if they can keep their group of players together, I have no doubt that they will be fighting amongst the promotion spots.”

Bateman described his delight at the way the Sumas have begun their promotion push and is keen for them to cause a cup shock when they face Longlevens in the FA Vase on Saturday.

“Six wins and a draw from is a great start for us so we can be delighted to pick up another point away from home.

“We will be underdogs going into the tie against Longlevens, which is something that we’re not too used to when playing in the league.

“It’s a great chance for us to show to people that we are worthy of being a step five side, we believe we would be a step five side if we were able to conclude last season so it’s a chance for us to prove ourselves against an established side at that level.

“We have belief that we can go there and cause an upset.”

Wokingham & Emmbrook: Woodward, O’Connell, Guest, C Eagle, Cummuskey, Carter, Collier, Mullan, Bateman, White, Scope.



Subs: Day, Clark, Badshah, Rushforth, Eggleston