Mindful tuition on offer from Bracknell and Wokingham College

STUDYING doesn’t need to get in the way of life with a series of new courses from Activate Learning.

Bracknell and Wokingham College has partnered with Mindful Education to deliver classes which fit in and around work and life commitments.

It is launching the programme as more and more adult learners consider retraining or changing careers following the pandemic.

Peter Reynolds, director of career pathways at Activate Learning, said: “We are delighted for this partnership with Mindful Educations to enable us to continue to offer Accountancy qualifications to hundreds of students each year.

“The mix of face-to-face teaching supported by Mindful Education’s award-winning online resources make this a great formula for success.”

The Online and On Campus courses offer flexible professionals qualifications in accounting, accredited by the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT).

It is offering video lessons that can be accessed anytime on any device as well as in-person classes.

Funding is also available to support learners with the Level 2 and Level 3 programmes.

For more information, visit: www.adult.activatelearning.ac.uk/blended-learning

