Wokingham.Today

Missing mother and daughter could be in Henley, say police

by Charlotte King0
thames valley police
Elizabeth Doran (left) and Julie Doran (right) have been reported missing Picture: Thames Valley Police

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for help tracing two missing women.

It is looking for Elizabeth Doran, 93, from Henley, and her daughter Julie Doran, 61, from Caversham, who are believed to be together in Henley.

The pair have been reported as missing and police enquiries are ongoing.

Investigating officer, detective sergeant Alex Willis, who is based at Reading police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Elizabeth and Julie.

“We are aware that neither of them have returned to their respective homes and we are just wishing to check that they are okay.”

Anybody who has seen them or may know where they are is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference 43210432484.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Wokingham petitioners help force Childcare vouchers debate in parliament

Phil Creighton

Rape case: Men arrested released on bail

Jess Warren

Rams RFC put seven-try show on for returning fans against Chinnor

Staff Writer
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.