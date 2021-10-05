Missing mother and daughter could be in Henley, say police

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for help tracing two missing women.

It is looking for Elizabeth Doran, 93, from Henley, and her daughter Julie Doran, 61, from Caversham, who are believed to be together in Henley.

The pair have been reported as missing and police enquiries are ongoing.

Investigating officer, detective sergeant Alex Willis, who is based at Reading police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Elizabeth and Julie.

“We are aware that neither of them have returned to their respective homes and we are just wishing to check that they are okay.”

Anybody who has seen them or may know where they are is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference 43210432484.