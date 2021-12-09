MIXED RESULTS FOR KINGS IN TRIPLE HEADER

It was another mixed bag of results this past Saturday as Thames Valley Kings were in triple header action.

The day started with the Kings third team taking on the Hampshire Harriers in Division Three South.

The high octane encounter saw the lead change hands many times throughout the match but it was Harriers who saw out the win with a solid fourth-quarter display to pip the victory. Chris Nash was the top scorer for Kings with 13 points.

The second match of the day was between the Kings second team and Swansea Storm in Division Two South.

The first part of the game saw Storm take control before the Kings mounted a second-half comeback.

In the final quarter particularly, Storm began that quarter with an eight point lead, great defensive work, and strong shooting saw the Kings reduce the lead before they took it, with five and half minutes to go.

The lead was then shared between both clubs until the final minute where the Kings were able to hold a small lead until the final buzzer to win 50-46.

Conal O’Donovan was the top scorer for Kings with 14 points.

In the final game of the day, Kings first team faced Exeter Otters in the Premier Division and were again punished by poor shooting percentages.

King’s poor fourth quarter display saw their shoot percentage dip to just 24%.

Otters ran away with the win, 31-52. Reece Barker was Kings top scorer with 15 points and George Gray leading total rebounds with 12.

Up next for the Kings First Team will be Sheffield Steelers on Sunday, before the final Triple Header of fixtures in 2021, the Saturday after.