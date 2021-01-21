Mobile test site opens at Dinton Pastures this week

A MOBILE Covid-19 testing unit will continue to operate on some dates in the overflow car park at Dinton Pastures on the Hurst/Winnersh border.

The unit will be at Dinton today and tomorrow and also on January 28 and 29, said a Wokingham Borough Council spokesperson.

The tests are by appointment/booking only. Only those with a pre-booked time will be seen.

“You cannot turn up on the day and if you do, you will be turned away,” they added.

Tests must be booked via the national website, www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

If a mobile testing site is available it will come up when people book through the national system. Residents should not contact Dinton directly about this.

Bookings are allocated the day before for morning appointments the day after, or in the morning for same day afternoon appointments.

Residents should only book a test if they have one or more of these coronavirus symptoms: a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

For the safety of other visitors to the park, testing will be in the overflow car park, which will be closed for regular parking on these dates. People with appointments will drive in, get tested and drive out.

The council says it is committed to expanding the capacity of local test sites and is working closely with local partners to make it even easier to get tested.

If no local appointments are available, residents may be able to book a home testing kit or find a booking at a nearby regional testing unit, such as Newbury and Slough.