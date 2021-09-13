Modular construction could win awards for borough council

TWO modular construction projects have been shortlisted for awards.

Dinton Activity Centre and Addington Special Education Needs school have made it into multiple design and construction awards shortlists.

The country park site has been nominated for six awards, and the school four.

The two schemes were created by the borough council, which contracted modular building company Reds10 to complete the work.

The nominations were made by the Offsite Construction awards, the British Construction Industry (BCI) awards, and the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) awards.

“Investing in great new facilities for our local residents is incredibly important and something we continue to do across the borough,” said Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing.

“Everyone who has been involved in the Dinton and Addington schemes, from the designers, HLM Architects, to the contractors, Reds10, recognise how special these two projects are and it’s great to see them getting the recognition they deserve.

“There was lots of competition for all these awards. To be shortlisted for seven awards is a massive achievement, and we will be keeping our fingers crossed as winners are announced over the coming months”

The expansion of Addington school was finished last year, allowing it to increase capacity by around 50 new students.

The new building has classrooms, a café and social areas.

The Dinton Activity Centre has fully accessible changing areas, a new coffee shop with indoor and outdoor seating and an activity hall.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for resident services, communications and emissions, said: “The award categories for which we’ve been shortlisted for all reflect the commitment this council is making towards building greener buildings, to help us achieve the vision of a Net Zero Carbon Wokingham Borough by 2030.

“We’ve set ourselves the ambition of becoming leaders in greener construction and projects like these are a big step towards achieving this.

“When it opens in the autumn Dinton is going to be a flagship for net-zero carbon development. A showcase for what can be achieved if you are willing to challenge expectations and embrace a more sustainable way of working, while still creating a great community building for residents to use.”

Winners of the Offsite Awards are announced on Tuesday, September 21. The CIOB awards are on Wednesday, September 29, and the BCI Awards are on Wednesday, October 13.