Modular designs make Dinton Activity Centre rock

THE NEW multi-million pound activity centre at Dinton Pastures has passed a major milestone.

Last week, modules were lifted into place at the borough’s first net zero carbon building.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council, said he is pleased with the progress made as the building takes shape.

“With the centre’s lakeside views, wonderful watersports facilities, fully accessible changing facilities and coffee shop, we can’t wait to open our doors to residents later this year,” he said.

With 75% of the new activity centre building completed offsite by modular building specialist Reds10, this reduces the carbon emissions from the construction process.

Each unit is constructed in the Reds10 factory in Driffield, Yorkshire. They are transported to Dinton and lifted into place.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for resident services, communications and emissions, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see us move one-step closer to our ambition of being carbon neutral by 2030. Not only will the activity centre provide the community with state-of-the art facilities, but it will also be our first energy positive building.”

Michael Ruddick, director at Reds10 said it is a significant project.

“The Activity Centre incorporates state of the art technology and boasts a design that truly complements the surroundings it sits in,” he said. “It’s fantastic to see the project’s progress and look forward to seeing the positive impact it is set to have on the area.”

Alex Pullin, project architect at HLM Architects, said: “We’ve designed this new centre with the community’s needs at the front and centre.

“Working closely with the team the design sensitively sits within the natural landscape while creating a sense of place and having a positive impact on future users.”

The new building features windcatchers and solar panels on the roof, and air source heat pumps, which will reduce the energy demand.

The outer building’s Siberian larch cladding is expected to weather over time to blend with its natural surroundings, and is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

The two-storey centre will also include an activity hall, coffee shop, lakeside terrace, meeting rooms, changing spaces facility and cycle parking. The new centre is expected to open in the spring.