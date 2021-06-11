Moonwalks make a million for cancer charity

THOUSANDS of walkers accomplished their mission for a fundraising challenge last month.

Participants from across the country completed the Virtual MoonWalk London on Saturday, May 15.

The fundraiser, organised by breast cancer charity Walk The Walk, has raised almost £1 million from the event.

Walkers took part in challenges between six to 52 miles in their own areas throughout the day.

Embracing a space theme, the MoonWalk event raised awareness and money for vital cancer causes.

Everyone decorated their bras for the fundraising challenge to either wear or attach to their bags during the walk.

To mark the space-themed event, a special bra, signed by astronaut Tim Peake, was also created by Boadicea Design, in collaboration with the UK Space Agency and the Association for Science and Discovery Centres

Nina Barough CBE, founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk, said: “We had no idea if holding the MoonWalk would work virtually this year, or if it would be successful, we just wanted to promise this special day, without risk of it being cancelled.

“As we could not actually be with all our amazing MoonWalkers, the Walk the Walk Team spent the day phoning as many walkers as possible, to support them, and to share their journey.”

She added: “We heard the most inspirational and heart-warming stories, MoonWalkers meeting fellow MoonWalkers, giving virtual high-fives and uniting with our very special Walk the Walk camaraderie, it has been truly wonderful.”

For more information, visit walkthewalk.org.