More bins please! Call for action over Chalfont Park litter

THE LEADER of Earley town council said more bins please as he is concerned about rising amounts of litter in the town’s parks.

Cllr Clive Jones said as more residents enjoy the parks with friends, the amount of rubbish is increasing – and it can’t be contained by the bins.

“I’ve asked the borough council for more litter bins for Chalfont Park,” he said. “But they said ‘when we take one from somewhere else, we’ll let you have one’. That’s not the right stance.

“Wokingham Borough Council should be looking after its parks properly.”

He said people are buying food and drink from the nearby shops, and the bins are left overflowing as a result.

“They’re not being emptied quickly enough,” Cllr Jones said. “It’s a capacity problem.”

A spokesperson for Wokingham Borough Council said, across the area, it has seen an increased use of residents visiting parks with food and drink – leading to a rise in litter.

They said: “To keep our parks and open spaces clean and green, we are emptying the bins more frequently at a number of our parks, including Chalfont Park.

“And, we are monitoring the use of litter bins across the borough and will respond when we see a problem.”

They thanked residents for using the bins, but urged them to take their litter home if the bins are full.

“At Chalfont Park, we have a litter picker associated with the nearby fast food restaurant who carries out litter picking at the park and provides us with local information and updates so we can react to any particular problems at the park,” they added.