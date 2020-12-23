Wokingham.Today

More funding for Wokingham wet pubs and businesses forced to close in Tier 4

by Jess Warren0

THE COUNCIL is running discretionary support schemes to help residents and businesses affected by Tier 4 restrictions.

A new webpage has been set up with easy access to information on all of these for those who may be eligible.

This includes businesses forced to close or restrict activity due to Covid-19 regulations, people unable to work because of self-isolation, wet pubs that predominantly serve drinks and businesses needing to furlough staff.

Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and economic development, said: “It is vital that business and individuals who really need help come to us and apply for it. 

“Our commitment is that we are here for you during this pandemic and that includes for those in financial difficulties.

“We have discretionary grants available as well as the statutory ones and so it is well worth a visit to our website to see if you might be eligible.”

Since the pandemic began, the council has provided £658,000 in mandatory business rate grants and £125,000 in other discretionary grants to businesses.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/health/public-health-campaigns/coronavirus-grants-and-payments

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Bobby drives way to third successive win

Andy Preston

Boys born in Wokingham can expect to live longer, healthier lives than anywhere else in the UK

Gemma Davidson

Police chief: ‘We are taking action on anti-social behaviour across Wokingham’

Kate Nicholson
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.