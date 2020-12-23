More funding for Wokingham wet pubs and businesses forced to close in Tier 4

THE COUNCIL is running discretionary support schemes to help residents and businesses affected by Tier 4 restrictions.

A new webpage has been set up with easy access to information on all of these for those who may be eligible.

This includes businesses forced to close or restrict activity due to Covid-19 regulations, people unable to work because of self-isolation, wet pubs that predominantly serve drinks and businesses needing to furlough staff.

Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and economic development, said: “It is vital that business and individuals who really need help come to us and apply for it.

“Our commitment is that we are here for you during this pandemic and that includes for those in financial difficulties.

“We have discretionary grants available as well as the statutory ones and so it is well worth a visit to our website to see if you might be eligible.”

Since the pandemic began, the council has provided £658,000 in mandatory business rate grants and £125,000 in other discretionary grants to businesses.

For more information, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk/health/public-health-campaigns/coronavirus-grants-and-payments