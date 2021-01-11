More funds approved for domestic abuse charities in Wokingham borough

DOMESTIC abuse charities across the county have been awarded more than £120,000 to support victims during the pandemic.

Anthony Stansfeld, police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley granted the extra funding to Berkshire Women’s Aid, The Cowshed, Thames Valley Partnership and Parents and Children Together (PACT) at Alana House, and its Bounce Back 4 Kids programme.

He said: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, and with the aid of the first round of emergency funding, domestic abuse and sexual violence services have successfully adapted their support and continued to meet the needs of victims.

“However, the impact of Covid-19 continues to be felt across the Thames Valley with some organisations experiencing loss of fundraising income coupled with an increase in people seeking support.

“I am therefore delighted to be able to award this additional funding to help support organisations, and in turn victims, and to ensure that people who need support in the future are able to access it.”

Organisations will use the funding to support training, frontline staffing costs for face-to-face and helpline support, PPE and cleaning supplies and emergency supplies for victims of domestic abuse including food, clothing, toiletries and travel costs.

In a non-emergency, people can:

Call 101 or make a report on the Thames Valley Police website

Call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247

Contact Women’s Aid via: www.womensaid.org.uk

Call the Men’s Advice Line: 0808 8010327

Call Mankind, a helpline for male victims: 01823 334244

Call Galop, for members of the LGBT+ community: 0800 999 5428

Contact Victims First via: www.victims-first.org.uk

Call Flag DV for free legal advice for Domestic Abuse: 0800 731 0055

Call SAFE! For victims of crime aged 5 – 18: 0800 1337938