More independent retailers set up shop in Wokingham town centre

WOKINGHAM town centre will soon be home to three more independent retailers.

The businesses have signed up as part of the town centre regeneration project.

Peacock House Interiors and the Vale Clinic will soon be opening their doors in Elms Field, and new bistro Hamlet will welcome customers in Peach Place.

The owners of the new bistro have a background in fine dining and want to bring the best of British food and produce to local residents, while Peacock House Interiors is set to open a homewares and goods store.

The Vale Clinic, which also has a branch in Earley, will offer a range of podiatry services. It has already opened its doors on the corner of Elms Walk and Denmark Street.

“These are three fantastic new businesses, who really fit with the vision we had for a town which offers people a great range of independents and national names,” said Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration.

“Each one of them brings something new to the town while also reflecting how the high street has changed over the years to become the place people go to socialise, access services, as well as to shop.”

Despite lockdown restrictions, Cllr Haitham Taylor said Wokingham remains a great place to visit.

“Spaces like Elms Field and Peach Place are already a real asset for the town and set to become more so as they can come into their own with entertainment and events,” she added.

Other units in the town centre remain under offer, with more announcements set to come this spring.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult period for all the town centre’s businesses,” Cllr Haitham Taylor continued.

“But despite this, Wokingham has continued to attract new businesses who feel that the town is on a great road to recovery.

“The support local residents have shown for the businesses who have kept going through this period is wonderful and we very much hope people will continue to support businesses and shop local as much as they can.”