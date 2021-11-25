More on-street electric vehicle charging points for Wokingham? Plan to be discussed tonight

WOKINGHAM Borough Council is poised to approve additional electric vehicle charging points across the borough.

At a meeting of its ruling executive committee this evening (Thursday, November 25), councillors will vote on plans to install 36 on-street points, plus chargers in council-owned car parks.

Cllr John Halsall, council leader, said it was a small scale rollout of the charging points to gauge reaction.

“Success will see them being used,” he said, adding that when it came to tackling the climate emergency, “it’s about public attitudes and public behaviour. All local authorities can do is facilitate that behavioural change if they can.”

He said that because electric vehicles were an emerging technology, akin to when consumers had to choose between VHS and Beta video formats, the council had to “go with it gingerly”.