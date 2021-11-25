Wokingham.Today

More on-street electric vehicle charging points for Wokingham? Plan to be discussed tonight

by Phil Creighton0
ev charging
More electric vehicle charging points could be coming to Wokingham Picture: Phil Creighton

WOKINGHAM Borough Council is poised to approve additional electric vehicle charging points across the borough.

At a meeting of its ruling executive committee this evening (Thursday, November 25), councillors will vote on plans to install 36 on-street points, plus chargers in council-owned car parks.

Cllr John Halsall, council leader, said it was a small scale rollout of the charging points to gauge reaction.

“Success will see them being used,” he said, adding that when it came to tackling the climate emergency, “it’s about public attitudes and public behaviour. All local authorities can do is facilitate that behavioural change if they can.”

He said that because electric vehicles were an emerging technology, akin to when consumers had to choose between VHS and Beta video formats, the council had to “go with it gingerly”.

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Magical night out with Pete Firman and, well, TBC

Phil Creighton

Call for witnesses after sexual assault on a bus

Phil Creighton

Thames Valley Cricket League provides update on suspended season

Andy Preston
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.