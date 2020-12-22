More record number of coronavirus cases in Wokingham borough as weekly rate nearly doubles in seven days

THE NUMBER of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wokingham borough has reached another record high.

The rate per 100,000 people is now 308 – up from 167.7 from just seven days beforehand (this figure is the seven-day rolling average up to December 17).

And there were 123 positive cases recorded in Wokingham borough today, Tuesday, December 22.

This brings the total number of cases in the borough to 3,339.

Today also saw the highest number of positive cases in England: 32,288 people tested positive for the virus.

A similar scenerio is taking place across Berkshire.

Reading recorded 122 new cases today, and a weekly rate of 404.9 people per 100,000.

There were 101 cases in Bracknell Forest and a weekly rate of 400.7 per 100,000.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead has 144 new cases and a weekly rate of 276.

And West Berkshire had 77 cases and a weekly rate of 290.3.

The figures are published daily on Public Health in Berkshire’s website.