More than 100 charities apply for £800,000 coronavirus relief fund

More than 100 charities have applied for a new coronavirus relief fund – but it will not be able to help them all.

Berkshire Community Foundation (BCF) says it received 103 applications from charities, community groups and volunteer teams for the latest round of its Covid-19 support grants.

The funding is part of its Vital for Berkshire Coronavirus Fund, created to support groups that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Grant applications closed on Monday, and saw nearly £800,000 requested by charities.

According to BCF, this is “well over” the funding pot it has available.

Jon Yates, CEO of BCF, said: “We have seen recent warnings in the voluntary sector of a looming ‘funding cliff edge’ for the vast array of organisations that keep our communities together and help our most vulnerable residents.”

While normal fundraising activity has stopped due to lockdown restrictions, he said the demand for vital services has grown and BCF will not be able to help everyone.

“We are so grateful for all the wonderful support we have received and are full of admiration for the work undertaken by all community and voluntary groups who have come to us for funds,” he added.

Funding decisions will be made by BCF next month, and groups securing grants will be notified.

The last round of funding applications opened in November 2020, and 70 groups applied for support.