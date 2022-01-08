More than 300 people arrested in Thames Valley for drug or drink driving during festive season

HUNDREDS of people across the Thames Valley were arrested during the festive season for drink and drug driving.

It was part of Operation Holly, a crackdown by the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit of Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police to tackle the issue.

From Wednesday, December 1, until Saturday, January 1, 229 people were arrested for drink driving, and 152 people for drug driving.

Sergeant Dave Hazlett, of the Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary Road Safety Unit, said: “These figures show that we will not tolerate drink or drug driving on the roads of the Thames Valley.”

The force conducted 1,541 alcohol breath tests, with 75 returning positive results. This means just 5% of those tested were over the limit.

But a significantly higher percentage were found drug driving.

Out of the 265 drug wipes carried out, there were 125 positive results, meaning that 47% of those tested had drugs in their system.

Sergeant Hazlett said: “The percentage of positive breath test results reflects what we already know – that the vast majority of road users follow the rules. I would like to thank everyone who drove responsibly over the festive season and helped to keep our roads safe.

“On the other hand, the percentage of positive drug wipes shows that drug driving remains an issue, across several age groups.”

Drivers aged 25 to 34 had the most positive drug wipes, at 37% of those tested, and drivers aged 35 to 49 made up 30% of those who tested positive.

These age groups had the most positive alcohol breath tests too, making up 37% and 36% of the total respectively.

“Although the operation has ended, we are still policing our roads and arresting drink and drug drivers on a daily basis,” Sergeant Hazlett said. “Make sure you drive responsibly so your name is not added to that list.”

Sergeant Hazlett said that police advice is clear — drinking alcohol or taking any drug, even if prescribed, can affect drivers’ ability behind the wheel.

“It’s not worth the risk,” he said.

Residents that know of anyone who is drink or drug driving can call 999 in an emergency, 101 with information or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.