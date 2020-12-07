More than 400 classes enjoy meeting authors

MORE THAN 400 classes have joined the Authors into Schools project, keeping imagination alive amidst a pandemic.

Across the borough, 11,000 attendees from 40 schools have joined the live-streamed sessions.

Students got to know the authors, listened to the exclusive behind-the-scenes of their books and had the opportunity to ask questions.

The project marked the run up to the Wokingham Children’s Book Festival, which took place online during October and was sponsored by .moreArts.

Its aim was to encourage children to embrace the joy of creative writing and spark the love of reading for pleasure.

“I’m so grateful that despite these difficult times, our dedicated library staff and teachers continue to champion the importance of books, novels and literature, said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to send my thanks to authors for sharing their passion and taking our youngest residents into the unique world of adventure.

“Thank you to all involved in making this initiative possible again this year.”

Jim Stockley, from .moreArts said: “We have been delighted to support this event. In a challenging year for everybody, bringing conversation and excitement to our school children seems especially important. Congratulations to everybody involved and let’s do it again.”

Emma Clarke, headteacher at Farley Hill Primary School added: “The author visits brought joy to the children in the classrooms and ignited their enthusiasm for reading both non-fiction and fiction.

“We saw such a variety of authors all of whom inspired the children. The interactive sessions were incredible and made the children think about different aspects of reading and writing.”