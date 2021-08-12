More than 60% of Reddam House pupils achieve grades 7 to 9

RECORD level GCSE results have been achieved at Reddam House, the principal said.

With 63% of all grades between 9 to 7, the results sit more than twice the national GCSE average.

And 28% of students achieved all grade 9s.

Head of senior school, Mike Milner, said pupils responded “amazingly” to moving in and out of online learning.

“Although much has been written about improvements in grades nationally, it is clear that our results have consistently been improving since we opened six years ago,” he said.

Pupils share results this morning

“The percentage of the highest grade, level 9, now sits nearly four times the national average.”

Many students will continue studying at Reddam House’s sixth form.

Principal Tammy Howard said she is “delighted: to be celebrating her students GCSE success.

“The ambition and determination of our students to ensure the pandemic did not dent their aspirations has been extraordinary and stands them in good stead for their future studies,” she said.

Student Clara, who collected her results today, said Reddam House has been “far more” to her than a school for the past five years.

She said: “Through a most challenging and unprecedented time, Reddam has become an unwavering constant, never faltering in the quality of its comprehensive education, but to me has always simply been a place of belonging.”