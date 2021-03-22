More than 90% school pupils using lateral flow tests

NINE in 10 secondary school pupils in the borough have used lateral flow tests since they returned to classrooms.

Last week, students were asked to have three rapid tests at school and under the supervision of a trained operator, and a fourth test using a home kit.

From now on, they will take twice-weekly tests using home test kits provided by their school.

UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services at the council, said: “We are so proud of the efforts of our local schools in getting this up and running. Secondary school staff have been working with their communities to ensure as many pupils get tested as possible and the results are fantastic.

“As restrictions continue to ease, these tests will be very important for finding asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 and stopping the spread.

“We want to thank all of our mainstream secondary schools and we will continue to offer support and guidance where needed.”

Parents and childcare or support bubbles of school staff and pupils are also being encouraged to get tested regularly.

This can be done at one of the council’s three rapid test centres at Shute End offices, the Microsoft Campus at Thames Valley Park and at Sindlesham Court.

Residents can book an appointment in advance through the council website, or turn up on the day at the Microsoft Campus and Sindlesham Court.

Home test kits can also be ordered for home delivery or collection via the Gov.uk website.