More that 650 Lower Earley residents support Lidl plan for Swallows Meadow

MORE THAN 650 Lower Earley residents support the plans for a development at Swallows Meadow.

Lower Earley Properties received 401 feedback forms supporting the plans for a Lidl and 43 homes on the greenfield site.

And 261 of them were double-signed, totalling 662 people supporting the plan.

There were 117 forms against, the number of which were double-signed is unknown.

A spokesperson for the company said they were delighted with the response.

“More than 600 people have made clear they want Wokingham Borough Council to say yes to improved retail choice, hundreds of new jobs and 43 new homes – 40% of which will be affordable,” they said.

“We will continue to engage with the community throughout the planning process and look forward to the council making a decision on the application in the coming months.”

A spokesperson for Lidl GB said they are excited about their plan.

“It will be fantastic to invest in Lower Earley and deliver new jobs for the area,” they said.

“Following an incredible amount of support from the community, we would like to take this opportunity to thank residents for their continued support and feedback so far.

“We will continue to work closely with all parties involved and look forward to a decision in due course.”

The plans include a range of one- to four-bedroom homes. Five will be shared ownership, and 12 for social rent.

There will also be 11 charging spaces for electric cars at the Lidl, with each home also given an outdoor plug for charging.