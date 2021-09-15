Morris dancers host open events in Hurst

A GROUP of enthusiasts is offering the chance of two free evenings doing something completely different with guaranteed laughs.

Hurst Morris People (HuMP) are inviting everyone to have a go at their traditional English hobby at their taster sessions.

They said the evenings will bring lots of fun, easy to learn dances, taught by friendly teachers, live music and exercise.

The sessions will be on Thursdays September 23, and 30, from 8pm to 10pm, at Hurst Village Hall, School Road, Hurst.

HuMP’s squire (leader), Karen Ricketts from Twyford, said: “Everyone is welcome for the fun evenings trying out dancing, you don’t need morris experience. We’re men and women of all ages and backgrounds.

“At our taster evenings we have a tea, coffee and home made cake break and lots of chat.

“Musicians are also welcome to the tasters to play.”

Helen of Wokingham thought she had two left feet until she tried HuMP’s taster sessions.

She said: “Everyone was so welcoming, friendly and helpful. Before I knew it I was dancing to my first tune. It didn’t seem to matter if I wasn’t always facing the right way, help was on hand. I realised it was great fun and that Hurst Morris were a really nice group of people.”

Helen, a Woodley Library assistant, added: “With their persistent and superb coaching I got to a standard to dance out.

“I feel a huge sense of achievement; have had such fun and made new friends.”

SHOW: Members of the Hurst Morris People perform to onlookers at the coast Picture: HuMP

Ms Ricketts added: “If you are coming, and we hope you will, just wear loose clothing and trainers or other comfy shoes and bring a bottle of water to drink.

“We’re asking everyone coming to the sessions if they can take a lateral flow covid test, with a negative result, before they come.”

The evenings are subject to any changes in the covid rules.

HuMP dances at pubs, schools, fetes, stately homes and folk festivals.

They dance the Cotswold tradition, the one with hankies and sticks.

Anyone interested should call 07971 159293 or email: Contact@hump.org.uk

For more information, visit: www.hump.org.uk