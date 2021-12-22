Morrisons give away free carrots for Rudolph

A SUPERMARKET chain is giving away free treats to leave out for Santa’s reindeer in store from today, Wednesday, December 22.

Morrisons is handing out 10,000 wonky British carrots to customers who want to leave out refreshments for Santa and his reindeer on Christmas Eve.

They can be found in bags labelled Carrots for Rudolph from the entrances of Morrisons stores across the UK.

The wonky carrots are oversized, misshapen and scarred, but still will taste delicious, said Morrisons carrot buyer, Andy Todd.

“We want to highlight that wonky carrots are just as tasty as perfect-looking carrots and help support British farmers,” he said.

In Christmas week, carrot sales at Morrisons soar from a typical 500,000 bags per week to more than 1.4 million.

Wonky carrots only account for between 10% to 15% percent of sales. Carrots for Rudolph is aimed at encouraging people to buy more wonky vegetables.

According to Morrisons, the tradition of leaving food and drink out for Father Christmas and his reindeer can be traced back to ancient Norse mythology. Children would leave out food for Sleipner, the eight-legged horse ridden by Norse God Odin, in the hope that he would stop by on his travels and leave gifts in return.