Morrisons launch next day food delivery service for self-isolating

A SUPERMARKET has launched a new service aimed at helping people self-isolating to still get their shopping.

Morrisons, which has a branch in Woosehill, allows customers to call and request a food delivery placed on their doorstep.

The next-day service can be ordered by calling the company between 10am and 6pm.

The supermarket says that it is launching the service as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the country, and it feels thatno customer should be left behind.

To take advantage of the service, customers call up and choose the items for their emergency delivery.

And if the service sounds familiar, it’s because it was previously available only for elderly and clinically vulnerable people – now anybody who is self-isolating can.

They should call 0345 611 6111 and select option five.

They can then choose from items across the supermarket, guided by the telesales operator who will place the order and then the delivery is made the following day by a colleague from their local store.

This is often the store’s Community Champion, who is tasked with helping the community.

Customers pay for the food on their doorstep via a mobile chip and pin device. The delivery charge is £4.50, £2 for students, and free for elderly and vulnerable people.

Students can also contact Morrisons on email: students-ug@morrisons.co.uk.

Anna Lane, Morrisons local director, said: “This doorstep service will ensure that more people who can’t leave their home to go shopping will be able to get a delivery of affordable food.”

Morrisons added that it will be delivering from more stores in order to extend the service across the country.