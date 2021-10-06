Morrisons to recruit 3,000 extra staff this Christmas

A SUPERMARKET chain is on the hunt for thousands of new Santa’s little helpers.

Morrisons has revealed plans to recruit 3,000 colleagues to meet demand during the festive season.

It has announced vacancies throughout its UK distribution centres and manufacturing sites – and said no experience is needed.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons people director, said: “Customers have told us that they want to make up for last year’s low-key festive season and so we are working hard to make sure that our shelves are stocked with everything they need to help them celebrate.

“We are looking for 3,000 Christmas helpers to come and join our busy, fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis and help make good things happen this Christmas.”

The roles available range from warehouse and production operatives, pickers and packers to forklift drivers.

Full training will be provided for all positions with pay starting at £10 per hour.

Morrisons has also joined the Government’s Kickstart Scheme and is welcoming applications from 16- to 24-year-olds who are receiving universal credit.

For more information, visit www.morrisons.jobs