Mother and daughter aim to raise £10,000 in 10 months

A FINCHAMPSTEAD family is hoping to raise £10,000 in the next 10 months for a host of charities.

Claire De Cort said the deadline coincides with her daughter Amelie’s 10th birthday, in March next year.

The duo hope to challenge themselves, and encourage others to get involved in charity work.

“We always try to do things for charities,” Mrs De Cort said. “With Amelie’s big birthday coming up, we wanted to set an ambitious target.”

Inspired to make the world a better place, the mother and daughter want to “pay it forwards”.

“We never know what lies ahead and what support we may need in the future,” Mrs De Cort said on her fundraising website. “This is not just about money, it’s also about getting involved, donating time and ideas, and showing compassion.

“It’s also about education and spreading the word about these causes and along the way helping ourselves to help others.”

With help from friends and family, Mrs De Cort and Amelie have chosen 10 charities to benefit.

These include Wokingham In Need, of which Amelie is a junior ambassador, and Babies in Buscot Support, at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Mrs De Cort hopes the volunteering will strengthen her own family, as well as any other families that join in.

They are already walking a marathon for Samaritans, and collecting books for a Summer Readathon in aid of the Royal National Institute of Blind People’s Talking Books.

In September, they will learn Dog First Aid Training, and are creating a vegetarian feast as part of a Cookalong for Conservation.

So far, they have raised £1,500.

Mrs De Cort is encouraging other families to take on their own challenge, and support the fundraising goal.

n Borough residents can get involved with their own challenge, or donate via: teamhdc.wixsite.com