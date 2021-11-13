Motorcyclist dies following road traffic collision in Grazeley

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a road traffic collision in Grazeley Green yesterday.

Now Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place around 9.40am on Friday, November 12, in Fullers Lane.

Police said it involved a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a black Lexmoto motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was 24, and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Ed Crofts of the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the young man who has sadly died as a result.

“I am looking for any witnesses that have not already come forward to contact us, in particular anyone with any dash camera footage of the motorcycle or van prior to the collision.

“If you have any details which you think can help, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 43210511715.”