Motown singing workshop in Charvil on Saturday

SING TO your heart’s content in Charvil this week.

Music teacher and choir director Suzanne Newman is hosting a singing afternoon for female voices — and it includes a bumper crop of Motown classics.

From Please Mr Postman to I Heard It Through the Grapevine, singers will practice a range of tunes from Motown: The Musical in a two-part choir.

They will be accompanied by Marie Daniels from Checkendon.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 11, between 2pm and 4pm at Charvil Village Hall.

Spaces are still available for £10, which includes music and light refreshments.

For more information, contact Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com