Wokingham.Today

Motown singing workshop in Charvil on Saturday

by Charlotte King0
Singing
Picture: Quim Muns from Pixabay

SING TO your heart’s content in Charvil this week.

Music teacher and choir director Suzanne Newman is hosting a singing afternoon for female voices — and it includes a bumper crop of Motown classics.

From Please Mr Postman to I Heard It Through the Grapevine, singers will practice a range of tunes from Motown: The Musical in a two-part choir.

They will be accompanied by Marie Daniels from Checkendon.

The event takes place on Saturday, September 11, between 2pm and 4pm at Charvil Village Hall.

Spaces are still available for £10, which includes music and light refreshments.

For more information, contact Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman@btinternet.com

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Party time for COATS helpers

Phil Creighton

Two Wokingham estate agency directors disqualified for role in price-fixing cartel

Phil Creighton

INTERVIEW: Dan Bateman says Sumas are improving every week in toughest league test

Tom Crocker
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.