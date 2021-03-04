Moving Designs Ltd: Home Improvement Activity Increases During COVID-19

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on there has never been a single force that has so significantly shaped the home improvement market.

James Luker, Director of Moving Designs Ltd based in Molly Millars Lane says “Our core business is the manufacture of Acoustic Moveable Walls & Sliding Folding Partitions. However, with people at home more than usual we have seen a strong demand for our External Glazed Bi-Fold Doors.

As the nation is looking forward to the warmer months and the prospect of travel looking unrealistic during 2021, consumer attitudes and behaviours have changed. The home improvement industry is booming with people investing substantially in their homes, wanting to upgrade their living spaces. Bi-Fold Doors have become increasingly popular because homeowners are looking for that feel-good factor.

Designed for maximum visual impact with slim sightlines allows a large amount of natural light to cascade into your room. Making your home feel more spacious, bright, and inviting, creating a healthier environment. Furthermore, maximising the amount of natural light we are exposed to on a daily basis has also been proven to have a positive effect on wellbeing. Whether they are opened or closed, Bi-Fold Doors will light up your life!

Consumers are opting for the contemporary look and feel of Bi-fold doors because they instantly transform living spaces like no other home improvement can. Allowing homeowner to enjoy their home in style, whilst adding extra space, giving their property a new lease of life. Creating a seamless transition between indoor and outside space.

Besides the sense of luxury, and comfort, bifold doors greatly enhance security. These doors are among the safest doors you can install to protect your home and are virtually impenetrable. The Argon filled gas, Low-E, Thermal Breaks and multiple weather-resistant seals ensure that they comfortably exceed the latest Building Regulations for energy efficiency.

Whether you are looking for a contemporary finish or a more traditional look, we offer the choice of doors to complement your dream space. From thermally broken aluminium, timber, glass edge or PVC our doors can be used to create endless combinations and configurations. Our doors are so customisable that you will find infinite ways to express your individuality

Our Bi-Fold Doors are custom-built, well-engineered, exceptionally designed and thoroughly tested. They will transform your space, enhance your lifestyle and increase the value of your home.

A matching range of windows and doors are available.