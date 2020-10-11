Moving mountains: Bob Mountain joins Berkshire Local Transport Body

THE BERKSHIRE Local Transport Body (BLTB) has appointed a new Vice Chair.

Bob Mountain, EU CIS Region Head of Supply Chain & Logistics at Honda was recently elected by the Body, and will also become Co-Chair of the Berkshire Strategic Transport Forum, and a member of the Board at Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

“I am looking forward to using my experience in the wider setting of the LEP Board to also positively impact people in the Berkshire area,” Mr Mountain said.

“The major challenge for the BLTB willbe handling the fallout of Covid-19.

“Even in the current circumstances we can leverage the strengths of the area, such as the excellence of our workforce and our geographic location.

The BLTB works to enhance connectivity across Berkshire and the adjacent areas while taking into account challenges presented by Covid-19 and the need to prioritise the climate change agenda.

Bob Beveridge, chair of Thames Valley Berkshire LEP added: “Bob’s previous experience with the LEP and breadth of industry expertise will be highly advantageous in supporting the LEP develop and deliver a technology-led recovery plan to boost productivity and support our green recovery from Coronavirus.”