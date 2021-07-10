MP backs call for doggie DNA database

BRACKNELL’S MP is calling for a dog DNA database to tackle rising pet theft across Berkshire.

James Sunderland is supporting plans for a new law, which was introduced in parliament on Monday.

He says that by creating a national database of DNA, it will make it easier to identify dogs who have been stolen. It is suggested as a long-term alternative to microchipping.

Introduced to the House by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, it is supported by the RSPCA and the National Police Chiefs Council.

The Government launched a Pet Theft Task Force this May after dog theft had increased by more than 250% in 2020.

Locally, the Public Protection Partnership (PPP) has warned residents about thieves marking houses thought to have a pedigree with coloured rubber bands.

It also said people should use short leads when walking their dog.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We will welcome the measures that will streamline the process of registering dogs, making this easier for owners and authorities and vets to get the information they need.

“We would encourage anyone who supports this to get in touch with their MP to ask them to get involved.”

Mr Sunderland said the impact of dog theft on the families is “heartbreaking”.

‘’As the owner of a much-loved family dog I would want to do everything I can to identify him in the event that he was stolen,” he said.

“Given the known issues with microchipping this database is a unique record of the dog and their owners and may go some way to deter gangs involved in this crime.”

Mr Sunderland is encouraging people to show their support by using #DoggieDNABill on social media.