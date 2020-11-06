MP joins lunch bunch to deliver meals

THE MP for Reading East helped deliver free lunches to children last week.

Matt Rodda, whose Reading East constituency includes parts of Woodley and Earley joined the Woodley Lunch Bunch to deliver free lunches to children who receive free school meals during term-time.

Mr Rodda said: “Children and families are under real pressure because of the pandemic and, without school dinners, many parents struggled to provide proper meals during the holidays.

“The Lunch Bunch is doing vital work to help more than 100 children in Woodley and Earley and it was a privilege to be able to learn more about the impressive work the group is doing and to help deliver meals to local families.

“I am calling on the Government to now pay for free school meals during the Christmas Holidays to provide more support for families.”

The Lunch Bunch was founded this year by Woodley woman Juliet Sherratt, who noticed a need for help in her neighbourhood.

Having previously volunteered with Wokingham-based Grub Club, Ms Sherratt organised a similar scheme in Woodley.