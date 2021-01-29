MP joins nation in lighting a candle to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

READING EAST MP Matt Rodda lit a candle on Wednesday night to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Due to the lockdown, there was no formal gathering this year. Instead, organisers of the annual event held a virtual ceremony, narrated by BBC newscaster Naga Munchetty.

It includes a reflection by the Prince of Wales, the charity’s patron, who said: “As I speak, the last generation of living witnesses is tragically passing from this world, so the task of bearing witness falls to us. That is why The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, of which I am so proud to be Patron, has this year chosen the theme Be the Light in the Darkness.

“This is not a task for one time only; nor is it a task for one generation, or one person. It is for all people, all generations, and all time. This is our time when we can, each in our own way, be the light that ensures the darkness can never return.”

There were also testimonies from survivors Rachel Levy and Renee Bornstein, as well as contributions from people who survived genocide in Darfur, Cambodia, Rwanda and Bosnia.

The ceremony ended with a call for people across the country to light a candle to remember those who were murdered for who they were and to show a commitment to combating prejudice and hatred in the modern world.

In a tweet, Mr Rodda said: “We #LightTheDarkness with a candle to remember the six million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust. We must stand against hate, racism and prejudice.”

It is not the first time that Mr Rodda that Mr Rodda has given his support to the Holocaust Educational Trust.

Last year, he signed its Book of Commitment, pledging his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

He said at the time: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Reading East to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history, to history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish victims and pay tribute to the survivors.”