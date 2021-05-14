MP says #BackBinfield ahead of final

BRACKNELL MP James Sunderland has signed up to #BackBinfield and will cheer on the side when they take part in the FA Vase final on Saturday, May 22.

“I’m chuffed to bits,” he said of their achievement.

“I’m very proud of the team, very proud of the players, the coaching staff – everyone at the club.

“It is a fantastic achievement for a small club and I’ll be cheering them on.”

The club reached Wembley after winning a tense penalty shoot-out against US Portsmouth.

Liam Ferdinand scored a late equaliser to keep the Moles in the game, and Jack Broome slotted home the winner after keeper Chris Grace saved two.

Mr Sunderland, whose constituency includes Binfield, said he is a huge football fan and has been all his life. He was pleased to be able to pose with our Moles poster, which is printed in the centre pages of this week’s issue.

“I’m a supporter of non-league football and I’m often found at grounds anywhere on a Saturday afternoon cheering them on,” he said.

We welcome your pictures of you displaying your Binfield FC poster in your home, office or shop window.

The side are managed by Jamie McClurg and Carl Withers.

The FA Vase final kicks off at 12.15pm and will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

And in next week’s print edition of Wokingham.Today, which will go on sale on Thursday, May 20, we will have a special preview supplement telling you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Copies will be available from the Co-op in Binfield, as well as all good newsagents and supermarkets, as well as David Cliff’s Binfield office on Terrace Road South.

And on matchday, we’ll also be working with grassroots sporting website Football in Berkshire to bring you the best coverage from Wembley and in Binfield.