MP visits new home for popular builders’ merchants

Travis Perkins
Cllr Janet Sartorel, Woodley mayor and MP Matt Rodda with a staff member from Travis Perkins

ONE OF the borough’s MPs paid a visit to a building supplier.

Matt Rodda, whose constituency includes parts of Woodley and Earley, previewed the new Travis Perkins site, at Headley Park.

He was joined by Woodley town mayor, Cllr Janet Sartorel.

The branch features a plumbing and heating showroom and a tools and plant hire section which includes diggers and dumpers.

Mr Rodda said he was delighted to visit.

“It was interesting to meet managers and staff and to hear about the business and the opportunities it is providing through apprenticeships and its efforts to attract a wider range of people into the building industry,” he said.

“I was also interested to hear about the firm’s commitment to selling sustainably produced timber and its work with its suppliers”.

Cllr Sartorel said it was wonderful to welcome the company to Woodley.

“The new employment opportunities are an added bonus to our thriving community,” she said.

Branch manager Samantha Nice said the company is a one-stop shop for all building and construction needs.

“It is twice as big as before, and is in a much more prominent and visible location in Headley Park,” she said. “With demand for construction and building at an all-time high, the opening of our new branch couldn’t come at a better time.”

The branch also sells bricks, lintels, drainage, carcassing and has tool hire.

The company has an app for customers to check and order stock on the go.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

