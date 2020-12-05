MP’s backing for rail link to Heathrow

BRACKNELL MP James Sunderland was one of a number of politicians from across the political divide to take part in an online meeting about plans to create a new rail link to Heathrow.

Tan Dhesi MP (Slough) and Laura Farris MP (Newbury) led the group as they met to highlight the economic and environmental benefits of the Western Rail Link project, a four-mile stretch of track that will link the Great Western mainline to the airport.

The MPs want the Government to work with Heathrow Airport and Network Rail to ensure the route is delivered by the end of the decade.

They argue that If it is built it would give the economy a projected £800 million boost and reduce journey times, removing the need for passengers travelling from the West to go first into London Paddington.

This practical alternative to road travel would also ease congestion and reduce carbon emissions on some of the UK’s busiest roads.

Mr Dhesi said: “I’m delighted the Western Rail Link to Heathrow group met and pleased to see such excellent cross-party support for this transformative project.

“Improving connectivity for my Slough constituents has been a priority of mine and I hope to see much more progress over the coming months to ensure the economic and environmental benefits of this scheme are realised.”

The views were shared by Mr Sunderland, whose constituency includes parts of Crowthorne and Wokingham Without.

“The extension of the Western Rail Line directly to Heathrow benefits the economy of the Bracknell constituency, Berkshire and the whole of the Thames Valley region and beyond,” he said.

“The extension will support businesses in the region and will continue to make the Thames Valley an attractive region in which to invest.”