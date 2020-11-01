MPs vote against free school meal voucher plan

LAST WEEK, three of the four MPs that represent the Wokingham borough voted against helping children in poverty during the school holidays.

John Redwood, MP for Wokingham, Theresa May, MP for Maidenhead, and James Sunderland, MP for Bracknell voted against a motion for food subsidy vouchers.

Although not a legally binding vote, its support would have demonstrated a Government commitment to supporting families in poverty — worsened by the pandemic.

It would have seen a £15 food voucher given to struggling families each week of the school holidays, including half-terms, until Easter next year.

The bid was defeated 322 votes to 261.

Nationally, approximately 2.2 million children are in receipt of free school meals during term time.

In Wokingham, there are 1,800 children receiving these meals.

A spokesperson from Mr Sunderland’s parliamentary office said the MP was unable to comment on his vote, as he is offshore on a Royal Navy visit.

Theresa May and John Redwood were also contacted, but declined to comment on their vote.

Matt Rodda, Labour MP for Reading East — which includes parts of Woodley and Earley — voted in favour of the motion.

He told Wokingham.Today that he was proud of his vote, and believes it demonstrates that he is listening to residents’ concerns and standing up for them in Parliament.

He said: “Extending free school meals into the holidays isn’t a long-term solution to the problems of poverty in our country but it is the solution we have available to us now to ensure children don’t go hungry.

“There needs to be a proper look at the application of Universal Credit in the UK. Too many people wait too long to get the help they are entitled to — the wait is five weeks in most cases.

“We also need to tackle in-work poverty. It should not be the case that having a job doesn’t pay enough to cover basic living costs. If we raise the living wage and find ways to reduce the cost of living, we can lift people out of poverty altogether.

“I believe the Government has an important role helping support children and families. We are facing a national crisis because of Coronavirus and at these times it is the job of Government to step and help now.”