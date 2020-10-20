The Wokingham Paper

MS charity calls for physical support

by Jess Warren
THE BIGGEST national multiple sclerosis charity is calling on residents and health leaders to pledge their support for rehabilitation services.

The MS Society found that since March, 7 in 10 people with MS have not been able to speak to a rehabilitation professional – from physiotherapists to continence specialists – when they needed to. 

The findings – which appear in the MS Society’s Too Much to Lose report – also show over a third of people felt their symptoms worsened during lockdown. 

Many struggled with walking, felt more pain and were weaker than before. And half believed this was due to a lack of specialist support.

Phillip Anderson, head of policy at the MS Society, said: “More than 130,000 people live with MS in the UK, and many rely on services like physio to do the everyday things many people take for granted – like making a cup of tea, or moving around your home safely. 

“But too often, people with MS can’t get the support they need to stay active and independent – and this has only got worse during lockdown. 

“We’re asking local health leaders to sign our pledge to ensure people with long-term neurological conditions like MS can access the rehabilitation support they need, to prevent the painful and life-limiting effects of MS getting worse as the pandemic continues.”

For more information, visit: mssociety.org.uk/support-campaign

