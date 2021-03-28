Wokingham.Today

Mucky pups can brush off the Dinton dirt thanks to new dog washing station

by Jess Warren
Dog wash
The Polygon Pets Dog Wash with some happy customers, complete with waggy tails

MUCKY PUPS can now enjoy bath time before they get home, thanks to a new dog washing station.

Installed at Dinton Pastures last weekend, the dog wash machine has a warm water hose, a range of shampoos, and dryer.

Users can choose how many minutes they need, and the machine also accepts contactless card payments.

It was created by Polygon Pets, and is one of 11 washing stations in the country.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are delighted to be working alongside the friendly team at Dinton Pastures to introduce our new service within the park for local residents and visitors alike.

“Feedback is always encouraging – we love to hear that our self-service Dog Wash machines truly make life easier.

“Dinton Pastures is a beautiful setting — perfect for dog walks and has a great range of activities for all the family.”

