Muddy and proud: winners celebrate Stiletto success

BUSINESS is booming in Wokingham after six borough-based firms scooped up trophies at this year’s Muddy Awards.

Run by Muddy Stilettos, the annual awards ceremony recognises indie firms in counties up and down the country.

There were 27 awards up for grabs in Berkshire this year, ranging from Best Bridal Store to Best Garden Designer.

Here are Wokingham’s winners.

Best Beauty Salon

The Colour Palette Salon, based in Crowthorne, was crowned victorious in the beauty salon category this year.

It offers a range of treatments, including a hair and beauty salon and a brow bar, alongside its newly launched clothing line Rebel Kid.

Owner Hardia Janse van Rensburg said she is feeling overwhelmed by everybody’s support following the award.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank each and every person that voted for [the salon],” she said. “You are all a part of The Colour Palette family and it feels incredible to know that all our hard work to constantly raise the bar has been recognised.”

Best Florist

For beautiful bouquets, look no further than Sonning.

Sonning Flowers won the Best Florist Award this year, and said it was a lovely surprise following a “whirlwind” 18 months for the industry.

The florist, which launched in the borough but also runs a flower workshop in West Berkshire, supplies a range of seasonal, hand-tied bouquets and vases for homes, offices, weddings and events.

Heather Reilly, owner of Sonning Flowers, said: “We can’t believe it.

“A huge thank you to all our wonderful loyal customers, brides and grooms and corporate clients who voted for us.

“With restrictions on weddings eased, we are finally back doing what we love … and winning this award really is the icing on the cake.

“I personally also need to say a huge thank you to the Sonning Flowers team … who have worked so incredibly hard over the last 18 months.”

Best Garden Designer

Creative Landscape, which is based in Twyford and offers a range of gardening services, won gold in the garden designer category this year, too.

Its team creates 3D views and planting plans for potential clients, organises decking and fencing, and runs The Big Plant Nursery on Wargrave Road.

A spokesperson for Creative Landscape said: “We are thrilled to have won a Muddy Stilettos award and recognise all the hard work Rachel Jane and her team put in to make these awards such a success.

“We really value their support for local businesses.

“We are of course very grateful to our lovely clients and everyone who voted for us for their ongoing support and loyalty.”

Best Interiors Store

Twyford’s Victoria Willson-Copland is also over the moon after her firm Victoria & Co won the Best Interiors Store award.

Ms Willson-Copland, who launched the shop in November 2020, said: “I was at a client’s house when I received the email to say we’d won the Muddy Stilettos award.

“I got in my car afterwards and was beaming the whole way home. We’re so thankful and feel so grateful to everyone that nominated and voted for us.

“The last year has been tough in the retail world but our lovely customers make everything so much easier.”

Best Local Food/Drink Producer

It’s been a bumper year for Stanlake Park Wine Estate, which won the Best Local Food/Drink Producer award shortly after being recognised in an international wine competition.

The Twyford-based estate, which is one of the oldest wine producers in England, offers vineyard tours and hosts events.

Natalia Pezzone, general manager, said the latest accolade was a great honour.

“It recognises our hard work and all the efforts that the whole team puts in every day,” she said.

“An award like this is really a booster, and it fills us up with even more enthusiasm to keep making great wine and giving our visitors a fantastic wine experience.

“We’d love to thank our amazing supporters, who so generously contributed their time to vote for us.”

Best Yoga/Pilates Studio

For anybody looking to get fit, Re-flection Wellness has been crowned the best Yoga/Pilates studio in the county.

Based in Crowthorne, it runs aerial yoga, reformer pilates and interval training classes, alongside toning and personal training sessions with a team of 13 instructors.

A spokesperson for Re-flection said they were speechless when they found out about the big win.

“Winning a Muddy Award means the world to us,” they said.

“We are so thankful to everyone at the Muddy Team for showcasing small businesses.

“The past year has been very challenging and we have had to, like many others, pivot our business to keep our community together.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to each and every person who nominated us.”

