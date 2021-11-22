Wokingham.Today

Muddy bear hunt raises more than £150 for Children in Need

by Jess Warren
Children tracked down Pudsey in a bear hunt. Picture: Muddy Ducks Nursery

CHILDREN went on a bear hunt last week in aid of charity.

More than 20 children from Muddy Ducks Nursery in Dinton Pastures Country Park went on the look out for Pudsey Bear, in aid of Children in Need.

The group received an SOS message from the yellow bear on Wednesday, November 17, that he was lost and needed help.

“We all set off in search of Pudsey,” a Muddy Ducks spokesperson said. “Luckily he had mapped his way with arrows and Pudsey faces for us to follow.

“We were pleased to find him and took him back to nursery for lunch.”

The group raised more than £150 in their sponsored bear hunt.

