Wokingham.Today

Multi-billion pound support package helps jobseekers

by Charlotte King0
Picture: StartupStockPhotos (via Pixabay)

A MULTI-BILLION pound support package has launched to help more than a million jobseekers.

The £2.9 billion Restart scheme aims to help people who have been unemployed long-term in their job search.

Those who find themselves out of work for at least 12 months will get intensive support to find employment in their area.

And it comes with bespoke training, recruitment advice, and support to get certificates to move to different industries including transport, construction and IT.

“Jobseekers who have been out of work for some time may need intensive help to get back on their feet and into employment,” said Therese Coffey, work and pensions secretary.

“The Restart scheme will offer specialist help to find vacancies in their local area and training if needed, giving them the best chance at finding work.”

The initiative is part of the government’s Build Back Better coronavirus recovery programme.

It is projected to help more than one million jobseekers in England and Wales over the next three years.

Related posts

PRESS PACK: Olly’s Army ready to walk

Staff Writer

Packed Arborfield church dedicates organ

Phil Creighton

Mushroom and Spinach Risotto with Cheddar

Staff Writer
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.