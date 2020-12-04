Multi-billion pound support package helps jobseekers

A MULTI-BILLION pound support package has launched to help more than a million jobseekers.

The £2.9 billion Restart scheme aims to help people who have been unemployed long-term in their job search.

Those who find themselves out of work for at least 12 months will get intensive support to find employment in their area.

And it comes with bespoke training, recruitment advice, and support to get certificates to move to different industries including transport, construction and IT.

“Jobseekers who have been out of work for some time may need intensive help to get back on their feet and into employment,” said Therese Coffey, work and pensions secretary.

“The Restart scheme will offer specialist help to find vacancies in their local area and training if needed, giving them the best chance at finding work.”

The initiative is part of the government’s Build Back Better coronavirus recovery programme.

It is projected to help more than one million jobseekers in England and Wales over the next three years.