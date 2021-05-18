Multi-million pound bid for Reading Gaol arts hub rejected

A MULTI-MILLION pound bid to transform Reading Gaol into a “beacon” of culture has been rejected, after the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said it was not high enough.

Reading Borough Council submitted the £2.6 million bid for the site in March with the hopes of turning it into an arts and heritage hub.

Now, the council understands the MoJ is likely to market the site once again and has accused it of not fully recognising the “huge historical and cultural value” of the building.

Reading Borough Council has since published details of its bid, Reading Gaol Vision, which would turn the space into a heritage centre celebrating history and archaeology with space for theatre and dance exhibitions.

The vision also proposed a “creative innovation hub” to host workshops, events and resident-led exhibitions, alongside a rooftop cafe.

Reading East MP Matt Rodda, whose constituency includes parts of Woodley and Earley, said the project is too important to fall by the wayside.

“I’m concerned about the developments regarding the gaol,” he said. “I hope we can thrash out an agreement.

“The gaol is a vital part of our heritage and should be saved and used as an arts hub.”

Mr Rodda is now calling for an urgent meeting with the Justice Secretary, Reading Borough Council and Alok Sharma, the MP for Reading West.

Cllr Jason Brock, leader of Reading Borough Council, added: “The council and the community are very clear that the sale of Reading Gaol is about so much more than monetary value, which is what makes this decision by the MoJ especially disappointing.”

“The bid may have had the council’s name on it, but it was submitted for the Reading community who have demonstrated huge enthusiasm and passion to transform Reading Gaol into something truly special.”

This is the second time the MoJ has rejected a bid from Reading Borough Council to buy the site.

Reading Gaol has been empty and unused since December 2013.

In March, world-renowned graffiti artist Banksy painted a mural on the walls of the Grade II Listed building.

Mr Rodda, one of the leading lights of the ‘Save Reading Gaol’ campaign, welcomed the artwork.

It also prompted further support for the campaign from actor Kate Winslet.