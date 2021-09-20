Multi-sensory theatre premieres new show in Reading

A MULTI-SENSORY theatre company is coming to Reading this week with its first indoor show since the pandemic began.

Frozen Light, which creates performances for adults and young adults with learning disabilities, is taking to the stage at South Street Arts Centre with it’s touring show, 2065.

After releasing a film version during lockdown, and receiving a positive response, co-artistic director Lucy Garland is excited to be performing the show live.

“It’s going to be so much fun especially after two years of no live theatre,” Ms Garland said.

“There’s going to be lights, music and an awesome set that’s going to appeal to everyone.”

Set in the utopian future where music is banned, the story follows a group rebels wanting to bring it back and change things for the better.

Ms Garland said that Frozen Light’s main priority is to keep audiences safe while entertaining them.

“We have a firm belief that the arts should be accessible to everyone,” she said.

“With our shows we love to be fully immersive and for audiences to have a joyful, entertaining hour.

Along with co-artistic director Amber Onat Gregory, Ms Garland has always had an interest in sensory theatre.

“It’s a wonderful audience to get feedback from, they’ll tell me in the moment if they like or don’t like our show,” she added.

“It’s all about the sharing of opportunities and conversations on a non-verbal level, which is something we can all learn from and it’s great to explore the more playful parts of a show.”

Ms Garland said premiering a new show is always exciting for them.

“We also love going back to venues time and time again and building relationships with families and the theatres we visit.”

Performances will run from Tuesday, September 21, to Thursday, September 23.

Tickets cost £14 and carers go free.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 0118 9606060 or log on to: whatsonreading.com