Mumbai Wokingham launches bid to become borough’s Curry King

A WOKINGHAM takeaway hopes its passion for flavour and drive to give back will see it crowned the borough’s first Curry King.

Last month, Wokingham.Today asked for readers’ help to find the tastiest curry house in the area.

Mumbai Wokingham, a family-run street food takeaway on Peach Street, has since been nominated for the new award.

Managed by cousins Iftekar Rahman and Wahidur Rahman, the eatery launched in the midst of the pandemic to spice up Wokingham’s food scene.

“It all goes down to our roots,” Mr Rahman said. “My father and his father have run restaurants across the UK, but we decided it was time for us boys to do something.

“We settled on the idea of opening a takeaway in Wokingham – but we wanted to make it different.”

Mr Rahman said Mumbai Wokingham decided to cook curry with a twist and offer street food and light snacks alongside takeaway favourites.

“We offer on the go food and it’s a fusion of new and authentic flavours,” he explained. “We’ve got chicken tikka wraps, saag potato sandwiches, and other options that weren’t available in Wokingham before.”

The family-run firm also makes it’s own teas in house and offers a vegan menu.

The Peach Street takeaway opened its doors just over a year ago, in August 2020. Mr Rahman said since its inception, Mumbai Wokingham has strived to support the borough community wherever possible.

“We’ve done a lot in 14 months,” he said. “We’ve worked with Nine Mile Ride Primary School and Friends of Finchampstead School Association.

“We also work with Wokingham In Need to support the homeless and most vulnerable in the area.

“We are very lucky to have a lot and want to reach people who don’t, to improve their livelihoods as well as provide good food.”

And Mr Rahman hopes Mumbai Wokingham will become the next Curry King for its food, customer service, charity work and prize achievements.

“Our food talks for itself and our service talks for itself,” he said. “We’ve got a five star food rating and we’ve just been nominated for the English Curry Awards 2021.

“We also give back and we believe our meals have what it takes to satisfy everyone’s bellies.”

He has since thanked Wokingham.Today‘s readers for nominating Mumbai Wokingham for the Curry King competition.

“Thank you for your continued support,” he added. “Without you, our business wouldn’t be possible.

“We hope you always come back and continue to support us in the future.”

Wokingham.Today’s contest is still ongoing and we are asking readers to continue nominating their favourite places to dine out.

The winner will be crowned at the end of the year following a series of knock-out votes on social media.